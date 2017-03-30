Suffolk County Legislators Recognize ...

Suffolk County Legislators Recognize Commack and Smithtown East Regeneron Semifinalists and Finalist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: LongIsland.com

Smithtown, NY March 30, 2017 Suffolk County Legislators Rob Trotta and Leslie Kennedy congratulated winners from Smithtown High School East and Commack High School for competing in the National Regeneron Science Talent Search . This contest is the oldest and most prestigious pre-college science competition in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brentwood,Long Island, New York (Apr '06) 20 hr Van Buren St Guy 1,177
News Islip supervisor hails town's finances and achi... 22 hr Legal Crime 9
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Wed Smithtown1234 27
Review: Twin Dragon Acupuncture, Inc (Feb '14) Apr 4 Cliff 3
Murder 1995 - 1996 (Mar '07) Apr 3 META4GRRL 39
Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13) Apr 2 Nikki 95
News Twist in Tom Croci's path to war zone Apr 1 Tom the Coward 1
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC