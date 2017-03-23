Police Seeking Public's Help to Ident...

Police Seeking Public's Help to Identify & Locate Man Who Damaged Commack Church

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who damaged a Commack Church in January. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

