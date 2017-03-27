NY State Police Report Arrest of Comm...

NY State Police Report Arrest of Commack Man for DWI with Minors in Vehicle

Carle Place, NY March 29, 2017 On March 28, 2017, at approximately 5:30 PM, Troopers from SP Brentwood responded to a single car personal injury auto accident on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway near exit SM5, in the Town of Smithtown . The operator of a 2011 Infiniti, Jonathon M. Capelluto, 19, of Commack was traveling southbound on the Sunken Meadow Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an exit sign, a light pole, and then a tree.

