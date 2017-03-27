NY State Police Report Arrest of Commack Man for DWI with Minors in Vehicle
Carle Place, NY March 29, 2017 On March 28, 2017, at approximately 5:30 PM, Troopers from SP Brentwood responded to a single car personal injury auto accident on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway near exit SM5, in the Town of Smithtown . The operator of a 2011 Infiniti, Jonathon M. Capelluto, 19, of Commack was traveling southbound on the Sunken Meadow Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an exit sign, a light pole, and then a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twist in Tom Croci's path to war zone
|Sat
|Tom the Coward
|1
|Noise pollution
|Mar 31
|OhGod
|2
|Islip supervisor hails town's finances and achi...
|Mar 30
|Raises
|6
|carlton park (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|joeflausa
|10
|Islip approves capital budget to help ambulance...
|Mar 29
|bunch of thieves
|13
|Review: Sinderella's Sinderella's (May '15)
|Mar 28
|Becca
|3
|Arrest ends probe into teen's overdose (Mar '07)
|Mar 27
|F_Rogers
|188
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC