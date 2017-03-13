Long Island Man Arrested For Attempti...

Long Island Man Arrested For Attempting To Provide Material Support To Terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: LongIsland.com

Redzepagic was arrested yesterday at his residence in Commack , New York, and his initial appearance is scheduled for this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy at the United States Courthouse, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, New York. The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers of the Eastern District of New York, Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord, of the U.S. Department of Justice, Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation , and Special-Agent-in-Charge Angel M. Melendez, of HSI New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Twist in Croci's path to war zone 3 min Be A GENTLEMAN 7
White van 4 hr Lmom6429 1
Review: Bt Orthotic Labs Inc (Oct '08) Tue Bonnie S 7
Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13) Mon Herb 94
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Mar 11 Ice 110
News Islip supervisor hails town's finances and achi... Mar 10 tax and spend idiot 1
News Petition drive underway to reopen Roberto Cleme... (Aug '16) Mar 10 go play at your park 10
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC