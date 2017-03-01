FBI Arrest NY Man For Trying to Join ISIS in Syria: Sources
Elvis Redzepagic was arrested friday at his parents' home in Commack, NBC New York has learned. He is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn Saturday for terror charges.
