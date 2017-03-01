FBI Arrest NY Man For Trying to Join ...

FBI Arrest NY Man For Trying to Join ISIS in Syria: Sources

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NBC New York

Elvis Redzepagic was arrested friday at his parents' home in Commack, NBC New York has learned. He is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn Saturday for terror charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections 2 hr Gee Wizzerd 2
News Islip Town board member eyes Assembly run 3 hr Van Buren St Guy 35
i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07) 5 hr Van Buren St Guy 1,446
News MS-13 gang members, mostly illegal immigrants, ... 8 hr spytheweb 5
Paula s gilbert lmhc Feb 26 Total waste 1
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
Murder 1995 - 1996 (Mar '07) Feb 24 Boiler Room 38
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC