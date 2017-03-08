Commack man accused of supporting ISI...

Commack man accused of supporting ISIS to appear in court

Elvis Redzepagic is expected to be in a Central Islip court on a bail hearing. The 26-year-old was arrested last week and arraigned Saturday on A criminal complaint unsealed Saturday says 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic attempted to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State group and the al-Nusrah Front.

