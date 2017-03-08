Commack man accused of supporting ISIS to appear in court
Elvis Redzepagic is expected to be in a Central Islip court on a bail hearing. The 26-year-old was arrested last week and arraigned Saturday on A criminal complaint unsealed Saturday says 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic attempted to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State group and the al-Nusrah Front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie Carpenter, Islip supervisor, optimistic a... (May '15)
|5 hr
|veterans way
|27
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Tue
|Tasty wine
|4
|Looking for female american bulldog to breed with! (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Mrplenty
|47
|Illegal aliens must go!
|Mon
|SENDBACK
|1
|Cops: Kings Park's Sara Mott, Kevin Cahill arre... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|from Kevin
|30
|What is your favorite Brentwood Restaurant? (Nov '08)
|Mon
|IllegalsNoMore
|26
|Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Kevywright
|93
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC