Why I Became A Court Reporter

Why I Became A Court Reporter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: JD Supra

I had never heard of court reporting and, while trying to figure out what I wanted to do when I grew up, was flipping through a college brochure in the guidance counselor's office. I knew it would be business something or other because Calculus and Trig and all of those other crazy courses were not for me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 gang members, mostly illegal immigrants, ... 2 hr rob 2
News Islip Town board member eyes Assembly run 4 hr steve 29
Paula s gilbert lmhc Feb 26 Total waste 1
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
Murder 1995 - 1996 (Mar '07) Feb 24 Boiler Room 38
News Islip IDA proposes tax breaks to keep 3 busines... Feb 24 stand up 9
News Two top Islip Town officials resign; one to tak... (Sep '15) Feb 24 stand up 9
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC