Full-time school pensions averaged more than $68,000
The Empire Center is out with its latest database of public school retirements, which found the average teacher or administrator who retired last year collected a $68,334 pension. Moreover, the number of public school personnel eligible for six-figure pensions has more than doubled to 3,010, up from 1,255 in 2010, according to the Empire Center, which collects and organizes public sector payroll information.
