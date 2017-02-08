Full-time school pensions averaged mo...

Full-time school pensions averaged more than $68,000

The Empire Center is out with its latest database of public school retirements, which found the average teacher or administrator who retired last year collected a $68,334 pension. Moreover, the number of public school personnel eligible for six-figure pensions has more than doubled to 3,010, up from 1,255 in 2010, according to the Empire Center, which collects and organizes public sector payroll information.

