The best captions for the 1998 25 Chr...

The best captions for the 1998 25 Christmas stamp

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

The winner of the nonphilatelic part of the December cartoon caption contest using the 1988 25A Christmas Greetings stamp is Richard Schretter, who puts a couple of joyriders in the sleigh. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in Linn's Feb. 13 issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Tue save your souls 2,733
Looking for a male english bulldog to mate with... (Feb '13) Jan 13 Bgunter1975 90
i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07) Jan 10 Joespizzapeter 1,441
Stay out of HOV lane, YES...YOU! Jan 5 Van Buren St Guy 1
Review: Paula S. Gilbert, LMHC (Apr '15) Jan 4 Total waste 6
News Teen who fell off car dies from injuries - (Aug '07) Jan 2 Downtown Gang Crew 411
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC