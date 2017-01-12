Rezoning clears way for QuickChek in ...

Rezoning clears way for QuickChek in Commack

Thursday Jan 12

A Commack property was rezoned by the Town of Huntington this week to allow for a new QuickChek convenience store. The 6,500-square-foot QuickChek is planned for the 1.9-acre former site of Northport Ford at 6233 Jericho Turnpike.

