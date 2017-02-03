Queens man pleads guilty to swiping $6G in Home Depot supplies
Kevin Marmolejo pleaded guilty to gliding past cashiers at two Long Island Home Depots without paying for $6,000 worth of construction material. A 21-year-old Queens man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $6,000 worth of construction material from two Long Island Home Depot stores, authorities said Thursday.
