Queens man pleads guilty to swiping $...

Queens man pleads guilty to swiping $6G in Home Depot supplies

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: New York Daily News

Kevin Marmolejo pleaded guilty to gliding past cashiers at two Long Island Home Depots without paying for $6,000 worth of construction material. A 21-year-old Queens man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $6,000 worth of construction material from two Long Island Home Depot stores, authorities said Thursday.

