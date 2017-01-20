One-Night Engagement: Sir Elton John Tribute Concert Comes to Commack, Saturday, January 21st
The Ultimate Sir Elton John Tribute Concert, will be coming to the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack on January 21st, 2017. This special one-night-only engagement will star Jeffrey Allen, who has performed as "Sir Elton John" in Las Vegas' longest running tribute show, Legends in Concert.
