NY man with 95 license suspensions arrested for guns, drugs

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: COMMACK, N.Y. - Police on Long Island say they've arrested a man who has had his driver's license suspended nearly 100 times. The Suffolk County Police Department says 47-year-old Jerry Tenzie was arrested Tuesday night at a park and ride in Commack and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.