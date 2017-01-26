NY man with 95 license suspensions ar...

NY man with 95 license suspensions arrested for guns, drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islip Commissioner of Public Safety resigns, ci... 7 min Drugs 13
News Islip Supervisor: Town pay raises were approved... 3 hr BrianR 15
Level 2 sex offender hired new Dollar Tree in W... (Sep '14) 3 hr Islipdemocrat 10
News Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert... 3 hr Isliprep 2
Why I'm against inter-racial mixing (Nov '10) 13 hr Live to hate 46
do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09) 13 hr denise 44
Suffolk County,N.Y. CPS,DSS (Oct '06) Jan 24 trk387 388
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC