Copiague Man with 95 Suspensions Arrested for Carry an Illegal Rifle and Marijuana
January 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Copiague man who was smoking marijuana, carrying an illegal weapon and had 95 suspensions on his license. Second Precinct Crime Section officers Heather McQuade and Bobby Temple were at the park and ride on Commack Road and Expressway Drive South in Commack when they smelled marijuana emanating from a 2001 Nissan Sedan.
