Suffolk County Leg. Rob Trotta Participates in Career Day at Commack Middle School

Legislator Rob Trotta joins Lindsey Gysgt McLaughlin, a recruiter with the Marines in Smithtown, at his display table at the Commack Middle School Career Day. Commack, NY - December 5, 2016 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended Commack Middle School's Career Day and was joined by other professionals such as FBI agents, members of the armed services, accountants, lawyers, doctors, journalists, educators, social workers, policemen and firefighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.