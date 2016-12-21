Suffolk County Leg. Rob Trotta Participates in Career Day at Commack Middle School
Legislator Rob Trotta joins Lindsey Gysgt McLaughlin, a recruiter with the Marines in Smithtown, at his display table at the Commack Middle School Career Day. Commack, NY - December 5, 2016 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended Commack Middle School's Career Day and was joined by other professionals such as FBI agents, members of the armed services, accountants, lawyers, doctors, journalists, educators, social workers, policemen and firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Bruser
|2,721
|Islip approves capital budget to help ambulance...
|Dec 21
|correction on year
|7
|Islip Supervisor: Town pay raises were approved...
|Dec 20
|golden parachutes
|13
|Smithtown parishioners planning protest of chur... (Aug '07)
|Dec 16
|impastor raphan
|1,820
|Officer Wright, Third Precinct (Feb '07)
|Dec 10
|aferna12
|2
|i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07)
|Dec 8
|ianstein
|1,434
|Standoff ends peacefully in Huntington (May '08)
|Dec 1
|Larry Joe
|86
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC