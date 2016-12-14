Hobby Lobby to open first LI store
Hobby Lobby, a national crafts and home decor chain, will open a store in Commack, its first on Long Island. The Oklahoma City-based retailer leased the 43,000-square-foot store in King Kullen Plaza on Veterans Memorial Highway that had been occupied by Sports Authority, which closed this year as part of the company's bankruptcy.
