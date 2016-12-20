Grand jury report: Traffic light at l...

Grand jury report: Traffic light at limo crash intersection 'inadequate'

Tuesday Dec 20

PAUL SQUIRE PHOTO Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota at the March 2015 press conference announcing the indictment of Carlos Pino. Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is expected Tuesday to release the findings of a special grand jury investigation into the July 2015 limo crash that resulted in the death of four women in Cutchogue, his office has announced.

