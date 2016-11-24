Motorcyclist Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash in Commack on the Eve of Thanksgiving
November 24, 2016 - Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Commack last night. Fred Kleeman was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus southbound on Indian Head Road, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Kings Park Road at approximately Kleeman collided with Vincent Giovannantonio, who was operating a 2006 Triumph motorcycle northbound on Indian Head Road.
