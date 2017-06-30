3rd annual Junior Golf League underway
This is the third year that the Colville Elks Lodge has written a grant that collaborates with the Dominion Meadow Golf Club to sponsor and put on a Junior Golf League. The League offers free lessons, clubs, driving range balls, instruction, a League Tee Shirt and course play for school aged children from the surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of Seattle Man Found In Ellensburg (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Christy
|21
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Emerson murder (Jun '07)
|Jun 17
|nomomg
|32
|Craig Figley (Mar '14)
|Jun 17
|Victims mom
|5
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC