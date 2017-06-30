3rd annual Junior Golf League underway

3rd annual Junior Golf League underway

This is the third year that the Colville Elks Lodge has written a grant that collaborates with the Dominion Meadow Golf Club to sponsor and put on a Junior Golf League. The League offers free lessons, clubs, driving range balls, instruction, a League Tee Shirt and course play for school aged children from the surrounding area.

