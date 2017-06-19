Tribe names council chambers after fo...

Tribe names council chambers after former chairman Jim Boyd

43 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A year after Colville Tribal Chairman Jim Boyd died unexpectedly at age 60, his tribe renamed its council chambers after him. Last week, the Colville Business Council unanimously voted to designate their meeting room as the "Snina?qn Council Chambers."

