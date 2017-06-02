State Licenses First Industrial Hemp ...

State Licenses First Industrial Hemp Farmers Despite Pending Lawsuit...

Friday Jun 2

State officials approved three businesses Friday morning to grow, process and distribute industrial hemp in Washington state, according to a spokesman for the Washington Department of Agriculture. Hemp, the variety of cannabis that won't get you high, but will do just about anything else , has not been legally grown in Washington state for nearly a century.

