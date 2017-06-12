Relay For Life June 23

Relay For Life June 23

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

Every June community members gather together to rally against cancer. This year Relay for Life in Stevens County will be held at Yep Kanum Park in Colville on June 23. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony and then the survivor's lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall addiction on the rise. 19 min GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Wed sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC