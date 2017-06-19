Nespelem gets Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club is expanding to Nespelem, and will open today at 10 a.m. at the Nespelem Community Center. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, based on the success of a club on the Colville Indian Reservation in Inchelium.

