Hwy 20 repairs involve moving - and r...

Hwy 20 repairs involve moving - and replacing - tons of dirt

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Methow Valley News Home Page

Looking down into a chasm that was previously part of Highway 20 near milepost 212, it becomes clear that photos don't do justice to the extent of the damage that resulted from flooding during heavy rains two months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom 19 hr Heidi H 2
Emerson murder (Jun '07) Jun 17 nomomg 33
Craig Figley (Mar '14) Jun 17 Victims mom 5
Adderall addiction on the rise. Jun 16 GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Jun 14 sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC