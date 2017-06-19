Fort Okanogan Interpretive Center features work of Frank Matsura this summer

This summer at the Fort Okanogan Interpretive Center, visitors can explore the work of photographer Frank Matsura, courtesy of prints recently gifted to the Colville Confederated Tribes by the Okanogan County Historical Society. "He took over one thousand glass plate negatives in Okanogan County between 1903 and 1913," Kristen Heidenthal, museum coordinator at the interpretive center said via email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.