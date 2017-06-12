DNR looks to partner with communities...

DNR looks to partner with communities on projects

The Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced on June 6 the launch of the Rural Communities Partnership Initiative, an ongoing program that will partner Department of Natural Resources assets and expertise with communities around the state to create new economic opportunities, especially in areas of the state that have traditionally depended on the natural resources industry. "I always say we are a land owner, land manager in this community, and in every community around the state," said Franz of DNR.

