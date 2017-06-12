DNR looks to partner with communities on projects
The Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced on June 6 the launch of the Rural Communities Partnership Initiative, an ongoing program that will partner Department of Natural Resources assets and expertise with communities around the state to create new economic opportunities, especially in areas of the state that have traditionally depended on the natural resources industry. "I always say we are a land owner, land manager in this community, and in every community around the state," said Franz of DNR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC