Colvilles elect new council members

Results of this year's election for seven members of the governing council of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were tallied this week and announced Friday. In the Inchelium District, Joel Boyd - son of the late tribal chairman Jim Boyd - defeated Allen Hammond, and incumbent Susie Allen defeated Marvin Kheel.

