Colvilles elect new council members
Results of this year's election for seven members of the governing council of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were tallied this week and announced Friday. In the Inchelium District, Joel Boyd - son of the late tribal chairman Jim Boyd - defeated Allen Hammond, and incumbent Susie Allen defeated Marvin Kheel.
Read more at Wenatchee World.
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Emerson murder (Jun '07)
|Jun 17
|nomomg
|32
|Craig Figley (Mar '14)
|Jun 17
|Victims mom
|5
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
