Colville Tribe expels council member
The governing council for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation on Thursday expelled one of its 14 members, citing a violation of professional codes involving use of the position for financial gain, and influencing legislation despite a conflict. Ricky Gabriel, who was most recently elected in June 2013, was expelled by a 9-4 vote of the Colville Business Council.
