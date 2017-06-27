Colville Elks Lodge wins award
Members representing Colville Elks Lodge #1753 recently attended their Annual Summer Convention in Pasco, WA where they were presented $500 for their "Membership + 1" performance. The award was for outstanding membership growth over last year in the state.
