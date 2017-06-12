Booths wanted for a Day in the Park

Booths wanted for a Day in the Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

"We are really hoping for it to be a day for the community to come out and enjoy kids activities, games, as well as an opportunity to shop local vendors including crafts and foods and learn more about local programs, groups and individuals," said Ian Pickett, Habitat for Humanity's public relations manager. This community has gone through fires, floods and more and never failed to come together to help each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ... May 27 beaners 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) May 27 Keyanna 43
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC