Booths wanted for a Day in the Park

"We are really hoping for it to be a day for the community to come out and enjoy kids activities, games, as well as an opportunity to shop local vendors including crafts and foods and learn more about local programs, groups and individuals," said Ian Pickett, Habitat for Humanity's public relations manager. This community has gone through fires, floods and more and never failed to come together to help each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.