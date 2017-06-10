Amateur Radio Field Day
Members of the Panoramaland Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise this weekend, June 24-25 at 2027 Black Lake Road, Colville. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.
