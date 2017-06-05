Wet Spring Forces Temporary Shutdown ...

Wet Spring Forces Temporary Shutdown At Washington Sawmill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The wettest spring on record in eastern Washington state not only rendered state highways and other roads impassable, it has also kept loggers from harvesting timber and shuttered one sawmill for at least two weeks. a a Last December, the crane at Vaagen Brother's sawmill in Colville, Washington, was busily moving back and forth, grabbing logs with an enormous claw from high stacks - called the deck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e 3 hr ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Mon budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ... May 27 beaners 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) May 27 Keyanna 43
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC