Wet Spring Forces Temporary Shutdown At Washington Sawmill
The wettest spring on record in eastern Washington state not only rendered state highways and other roads impassable, it has also kept loggers from harvesting timber and shuttered one sawmill for at least two weeks. a a Last December, the crane at Vaagen Brother's sawmill in Colville, Washington, was busily moving back and forth, grabbing logs with an enormous claw from high stacks - called the deck.
