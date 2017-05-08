The market is open

The Northeast Washington Farmers Market in Colville started its season May 3, which will continue into the fall. They will be based on Astor Street, around the clock tower like previous years, and are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market carries plant starts, crafts, organic wines, sauces and jams and much more.

