Surplus sturgeon go to Rufus Woods Lake

Hundreds of surplus of white sturgeon at the Wells Fish Hatchery became a new opportunity for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, which is interested in boosting sturgeon populations in the Upper Columbia River. After discussions with the state and Douglas County PUD, the Colvilles on Wednesday released some 1,400 young sturgeon into Rufus Woods Lake, the Columbia River reservoir held back by Chief Joseph Dam at Bridgeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.