Senators tell Zinke: Hands off the Hanford Reach

Wednesday May 10

U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell said they oppose any attempt to modify the Hanford Reach National Monument designation in a letter to Ryan Zinke, U.S. Secretary of the Interior. The Washington Democrats told the Trump appointee in a May 10 letter that the Hanford Reach should be preserved as it is.

