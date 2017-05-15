Senators tell Zinke: Hands off the Hanford Reach
U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell said they oppose any attempt to modify the Hanford Reach National Monument designation in a letter to Ryan Zinke, U.S. Secretary of the Interior. The Washington Democrats told the Trump appointee in a May 10 letter that the Hanford Reach should be preserved as it is.
