Sen. Murray writes head of VA with concerns over closure of Veterans Clinic in Tonasket
U.S. Senator Patty Murray from Washington State has written a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulin expressing her concerns over the proposed closure of the Veterans Clinic at North Valley Hospital slated for July of this year. Ken Lee, a former American Legion Commander for Washington State, and a member of Oroville's Hodges Post #84, shared the letter with the newspaper and we have included it here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is Wrong With Colville Employers?
|Apr 21
|Why
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC