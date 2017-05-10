Racist Vandalism At Salish School Draws Large Supportive Crowd In Spokane
Well over 100 people gathered Saturday to show support after vandals broke into the Salish School of Spokane and scrawled racial slurs targeting Native Americans on the walls of a classroom. Children between the ages of one and 11 attend the school, where they learn Salish-a language spoken among many Indian tribes in the Northwest, including the Colville, Kalispell, and the Spokane tribes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|Fri
|Sammysissy999
|3
|What Is Wrong With Colville Employers?
|Apr 21
|Why
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC