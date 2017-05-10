Racist Vandalism At Salish School Dra...

Racist Vandalism At Salish School Draws Large Supportive Crowd In Spokane

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Well over 100 people gathered Saturday to show support after vandals broke into the Salish School of Spokane and scrawled racial slurs targeting Native Americans on the walls of a classroom. Children between the ages of one and 11 attend the school, where they learn Salish-a language spoken among many Indian tribes in the Northwest, including the Colville, Kalispell, and the Spokane tribes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype (May '14) Fri Sammysissy999 3
What Is Wrong With Colville Employers? Apr 21 Why 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC