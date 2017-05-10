Racist Vandalism At Salish School Draws Large Supportive Crowd In Spokane

Well over 100 people gathered Saturday to show support after vandals broke into the Salish School of Spokane and scrawled racial slurs targeting Native Americans on the walls of a classroom. Children between the ages of one and 11 attend the school, where they learn Salish-a language spoken among many Indian tribes in the Northwest, including the Colville, Kalispell, and the Spokane tribes.

