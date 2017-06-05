Police: Newspaper editor accused of shoplifting groceries
Law enforcement officials in eastern Washington say an editor of a weekly newspaper was involved in several shoplifting incidents at a grocery store. The Spokesman-Review reports that 38-year-old Kevin T. Hulten allegedly stole an estimated $112 in various items in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|20 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|22 hr
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC