Police: Newspaper editor accused of shoplifting groceries

Saturday May 13

Law enforcement officials in eastern Washington say an editor of a weekly newspaper was involved in several shoplifting incidents at a grocery store. The Spokesman-Review reports that 38-year-old Kevin T. Hulten allegedly stole an estimated $112 in various items in March.

