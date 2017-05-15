Mother's Day tea

Mother's Day tea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

The Colville HUB Senior Center held a Tea in honor of mother on Saturday, May 13. The feast and decorations were prepared for by several dedicated women with a crew of helpers serving. The event was to honor mothers, and future mothers, for all that they do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... May 13 chris rock 1
skype (May '14) May 12 Sammysissy999 3
What Is Wrong With Colville Employers? Apr 21 Why 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr '17 Harrisson 34
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Stevens County was issued at May 16 at 8:19AM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC