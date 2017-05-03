Lake Roosevelt sturgeon season planned; tribes already fishing - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST
After years of closure, a sport fishery for sturgeon on Lake Roosevelt is scheduled to open this summer. However, area Indian tribes, which make their own rules on the Columbia River reservoir, already are sampling the fishery's potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is Wrong With Colville Employers?
|Apr 21
|Why
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC