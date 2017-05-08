Governor's Summit
Washington State University Stevens County Extension, WorkSource and Tri-County Economic Development District are hosting a Governor's Summit inside the WSU Extension office at 986 S. Main in Colville. At this summit business and community leaders will learn more about how to resolve labor market challenges by engaging young adults in the local workforce, identify new skills and find additional resources and develop the capacity to solve workforce problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is Wrong With Colville Employers?
|Apr 21
|Why
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC