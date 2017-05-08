Governor's Summit

Governor's Summit

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

Washington State University Stevens County Extension, WorkSource and Tri-County Economic Development District are hosting a Governor's Summit inside the WSU Extension office at 986 S. Main in Colville. At this summit business and community leaders will learn more about how to resolve labor market challenges by engaging young adults in the local workforce, identify new skills and find additional resources and develop the capacity to solve workforce problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is Wrong With Colville Employers? Apr 21 Why 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar '17 Noddn 8
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC