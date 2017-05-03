Gifford Ferry service to continue
The Inchelium-Gifford Ferry service will not be interrupted by the annual spring drawdown of Lake Roosevelt, according to the Colville Confederated Tribes. The ferry had been scheduled to stop service during drawdown.
