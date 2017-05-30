Colville newspaper editor charged with shoplifting - Thu, 11 May 2017 PST

The editor of the weekly newspaper in Colville, who previously ran afoul of campaign finance laws in a former political position in Snohomish County, has been charged with theft stemming from alleged shoplifting incidents at a grocery store in March. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday filed four criminal counts against Kevin T. Hulten, 38, stemming from a series of alleged thefts at the Super 1 market in Colville from March 15-25.

