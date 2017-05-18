Colville newspaper editor charged wit...

Colville newspaper editor charged with shoplifiting no longer listed...

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Colville weekly newspaper editor charged with theft has been removed from the publication's masthead, but the paper won't say if he's still employed. Kevin Hulten, who had appeared in the pages of the Colville Statesman Examiner as a sports and contributing editor, was not listed in Wednesday's edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec... Wed SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people... May 13 chris rock 1
skype (May '14) May 12 Sammysissy999 3
What Is Wrong With Colville Employers? Apr 21 Why 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr '17 Brenda Peoples 1
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC