Colville newspaper editor charged with shoplifiting no longer listed...

The Colville weekly newspaper editor charged with theft has been removed from the publication's masthead, but the paper won't say if he's still employed. Kevin Hulten, who had appeared in the pages of the Colville Statesman Examiner as a sports and contributing editor, was not listed in Wednesday's edition.
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formidable Leaders: Seahawks Draft Picks in Sec...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|jesus said the crow thta thye use ot arn people...
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|skype (May '14)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|3
|What Is Wrong With Colville Employers?
|Apr 21
|Why
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr '17
|Brenda Peoples
|1
