WSP names drivers involved in school ...

WSP names drivers involved in school bus crash near Colville; bus...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, tweeted this photo of the aftermath of a Friday morning collision between a semitruck and a school bus on U.S. Highway 395 north of Colville. He said the bus driver was seriously injured and a number of students received minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is Wrong With Colville Employers? Apr 21 Why 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 20 Justaskin 41
News Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu... Apr 18 lead from behind 1
News PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area Apr 16 Brenda Peoples 1
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Apr 14 Harrisson 34
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC