Williams Lake detour CLOSED
U.S. 395 remains closed north of Colville as water continues to flow over the highway. No detour is available at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Kana
|19
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC