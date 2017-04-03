Tie vote fails new water rates for 50...

Tie vote fails new water rates for 501(c)3s with irrigation

Colville City Council failed to pass the ordinance amending the 501 3 irrigation water rate at their March 28 meeting. Council approved of the additional 25 percent rate reduction for 501 3s with irrigation for a two-year pilot program in a four to two vote during their March 14 meeting.

