State Highway 31 gets emergency help to reopen - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST
State Highway 31 was closed just south of Metaline on March 18 due to a landslide and the risk of more slides from an unstable clay slope. It also serves the communities of Ione on the south side of the closure with Metaline and Metaline Falls to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Kana
|19
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC