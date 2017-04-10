Spokane abandoned party house shut down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Monday David E. Hutto was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Post Falls resident William "Bo" Kirk and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He also received life sentences for counts of first degree kidnapping and first degree robbery.

